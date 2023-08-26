Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in August

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the July 31st total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,914. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

