Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in August

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the July 31st total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,914. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
