Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the July 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRLF remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.08.
About Kontrol Technologies
