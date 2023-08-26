Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the July 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kontrol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRLF remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Kontrol Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.08.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

