KOK (KOK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $649,084.89

KOK (KOK) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $649,084.89 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,036.22 or 1.00047526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00651724 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $552,165.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

