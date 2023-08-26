Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $379.83.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $239.82 and a 12-month high of $393.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.