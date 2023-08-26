Kinovo (LON:KINO) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.90

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.90 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.68), with a volume of 476814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.62).

Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinovo from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.79) and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.03. The firm has a market cap of £32.31 million, a P/E ratio of 866.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

