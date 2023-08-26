Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 4.8 %

KINS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 73,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,739. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

