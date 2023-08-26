Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1878 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

