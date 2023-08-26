KickToken Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $875,799.56 and $6.01 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,880,525 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,880,571.44534157. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00719485 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

