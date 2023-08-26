Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.00

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.00 and traded as high as C$33.09. Keyera shares last traded at C$33.03, with a volume of 666,586 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. CSFB cut their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.32.

The company has a market cap of C$7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.03.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1520584 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

