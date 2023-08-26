KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

