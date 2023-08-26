Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $494.79. The stock had a trading volume of 206,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,132. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.47 and a 200 day moving average of $455.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

