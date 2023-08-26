Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Kenmare Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of KMRPF opened at $5.45 on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Kenmare Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

