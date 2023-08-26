KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KDDI Stock Down 0.6 %

KDDIY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 95,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,626. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

