KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KDDI Stock Down 0.6 %
KDDIY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. 95,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,626. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About KDDI
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KDDI
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.