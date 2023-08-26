Kaspa Price Down 9.4% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $759.60 million and $11.83 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,333,942,347 coins and its circulating supply is 20,333,942,532 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,319,283,722.52947. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0375733 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $13,682,350.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

