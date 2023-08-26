Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.75

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.02), with a volume of 619936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.16 million, a PE ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; and operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store.

