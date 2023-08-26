K2 Principal Fund L.P. Trims Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,000 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 641,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 191,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41,721 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,042,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of MCAGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 16,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.