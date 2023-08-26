K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 79,484 Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 79,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRD. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 1,257.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRD remained flat at $10.60 during trading on Friday. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

