K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,766,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 2,069,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

