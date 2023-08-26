K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 158,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $10,268,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $3,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU remained flat at $10.35 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

