K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $745,000 in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,988. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank began coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

