K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $333,000 Position in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Selina Hospitality were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Separately, 500.com reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of SLNA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 561,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Selina Hospitality PLC has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million.

Selina Hospitality Profile

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

