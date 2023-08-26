K2 Principal Fund L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Semtech by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

SMTC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 599,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,673. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

