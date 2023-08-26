K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys New Shares in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.49% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,080,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315,858 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 258,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:USCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 165,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.