Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the July 31st total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY remained flat at $13.32 during midday trading on Friday. 320,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,963. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

Featured Articles

