JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.24% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 101,393.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,952,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after buying an additional 10,941,391 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,816,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $636.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

