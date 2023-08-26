JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

