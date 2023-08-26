JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price to $28.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.64.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

DXC stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.