JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $18.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

