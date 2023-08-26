JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Trading Up 1.3 %

Genpact Dividend Announcement

NYSE:G opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,844 shares of company stock worth $2,401,033. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 71.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.