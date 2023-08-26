JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $10.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SoFi Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,175 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

