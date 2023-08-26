JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $136.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 819,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth $54,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

