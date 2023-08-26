JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Down 1.3%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22. 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects global equities of any market cap outside the US using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JIDA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

