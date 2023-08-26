Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

