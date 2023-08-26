Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

