Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 10,830 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,821,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,533,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,424 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,967,000 after purchasing an additional 921,894 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGIB opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

