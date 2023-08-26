Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.93 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 41,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of EUSB opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

