Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

