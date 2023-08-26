Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in State Street were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,387,000 after acquiring an additional 883,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

STT opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

