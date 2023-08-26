Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

