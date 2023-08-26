Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 721 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $95.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

