Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 101,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 413,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.