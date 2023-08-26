Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,229 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $199.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $158.95 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

