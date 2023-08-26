JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.39. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 167.49%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

