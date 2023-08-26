Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JNPKF remained flat at $22.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.
About Jenoptik
