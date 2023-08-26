Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 9,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,074. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $271.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

