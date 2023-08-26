Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after buying an additional 635,201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,822 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 251,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TACK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

