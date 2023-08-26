Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,859. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

