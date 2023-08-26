Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 51,345 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,345 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,878,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 877,190 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

