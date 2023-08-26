Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 434 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,388,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,506. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.38.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.