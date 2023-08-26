Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,769,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 701,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,198. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

